Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Cut to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of LBAI opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Lakeland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.80.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $87.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.13 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 75,601 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 57.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

