Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Janney Montgomery Scott

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $20.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $87.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.13 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 28.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 461.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 57.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

