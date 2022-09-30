Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Landsea Homes in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.
Landsea Homes Stock Down 1.2 %
Landsea Homes stock opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.33. Landsea Homes has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $9.35. The company has a market cap of $204.24 million, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.35.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Christopher T. Porter acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,019 shares in the company, valued at $336,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher T. Porter acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,019 shares in the company, valued at $336,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Ho acquired 10,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $73,418.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,941 shares in the company, valued at $874,030.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 30,298 shares of company stock valued at $198,372. Company insiders own 76.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landsea Homes
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.17% of the company’s stock.
About Landsea Homes
Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Landsea Homes (LSEA)
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Are Smucker & Hostess Buys As Consumers Focus On Food Purchases?
Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.