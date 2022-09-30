Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Landsea Homes in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

Landsea Homes Stock Down 1.2 %

Landsea Homes stock opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.33. Landsea Homes has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $9.35. The company has a market cap of $204.24 million, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.35.

Landsea Homes ( NASDAQ:LSEA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $368.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Landsea Homes will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher T. Porter acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,019 shares in the company, valued at $336,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher T. Porter acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,019 shares in the company, valued at $336,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Ho acquired 10,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $73,418.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,941 shares in the company, valued at $874,030.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 30,298 shares of company stock valued at $198,372. Company insiders own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

