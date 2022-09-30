Launchpool Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges (LPOOL)

Launchpool (LPOOL) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 29th. Over the last seven days, Launchpool has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Launchpool has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $307,615.00 worth of Launchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Launchpool coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000615 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Launchpool Coin Profile

Launchpool’s launch date was February 12th, 2021. Launchpool’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official website for Launchpool is launchpool.xyz. Launchpool’s official Twitter account is @LaunchPoolXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Launchpool

According to CryptoCompare, “Launchpool connects varied stakeholders in the crypto community, including funds, community, marketers and experts, incentivising all.Funds provide a portion of their deal flow to the Launchpool platform on exactly the same terms they receive as early investors. $LPOOL holders stake $LPOOL to access a related portion of the deal on offer.”

