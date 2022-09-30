Lead Wallet 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $589.00 (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $188,596.30 and approximately $589.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010940 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,454 coins. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

