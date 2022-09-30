Lead Wallet 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $589.00 (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $188,596.30 and approximately $589.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004056 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010940 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Lead Wallet Profile
Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,454 coins. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet.
Lead Wallet Coin Trading
