Lear (NYSE:LEA) PT Lowered to $137.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $162.00 to $137.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lear to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.86.

Lear Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $122.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.88. Lear has a 52-week low of $118.38 and a 52-week high of $195.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Insider Activity at Lear

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. Lear had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lear will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total transaction of $924,582.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,973.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 18,429 shares of company stock worth $2,547,134 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Lear by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Lear by 1.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Lear by 25.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 2.3% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

