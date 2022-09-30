LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on LendingClub to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.40.

LendingClub Stock Performance

Shares of LC stock opened at $11.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98. LendingClub has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $49.21.

Insider Activity at LendingClub

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. LendingClub had a return on equity of 27.96% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $330.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. LendingClub’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LendingClub will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ronnie Momen sold 33,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $467,442.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,992.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $83,714.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,084.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronnie Momen sold 33,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $467,442.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,992.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,083 shares of company stock worth $598,332. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in LendingClub by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 413,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,522,000 after buying an additional 105,570 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth $381,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 30,037 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 171,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 47,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 716.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 227,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 199,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

