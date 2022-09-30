Lien Price Up 17.3% This Week (LIEN)

Lien (LIEN) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. In the last week, Lien has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. One Lien coin can now be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00003095 BTC on exchanges. Lien has a total market capitalization of $604,220.00 and approximately $193,427.00 worth of Lien was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Lien

Lien launched on August 8th, 2020. Lien’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Lien’s official website is lien.finance. Lien’s official Twitter account is @LienFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lien is medium.com/lien-finance.

Buying and Selling Lien

According to CryptoCompare, “The Lien Protocol is the smart contract that makes the bifurcation (tranching) of ETH into a stable coin and a call option possible.Users can create, trade, and use stable coins and options created from ETH, without worrying about counterparty risk.The Lien project is completely decentralized.There are no adjustable parameters or any governance schemes that can create centralization of authority.The three core features of LIEN are Tokens (iDOL, LBT, SBT, LIEN), DEX (FairSwap), and the Lien protocol.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lien directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lien should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lien using one of the exchanges listed above.

