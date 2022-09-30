Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

LGND opened at $85.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.44 and its 200-day moving average is $94.57. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $72.57 and a 52-week high of $169.98.

In other news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,046,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

