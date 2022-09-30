Lightning (LIGHT) Reaches One Day Volume of $2,552.00

Lightning (LIGHT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. In the last week, Lightning has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One Lightning coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. Lightning has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $2,552.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,903.70 or 1.00024907 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006974 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00056671 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010051 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00064238 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00081047 BTC.

Lightning Coin Profile

Lightning (LIGHT) is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lightning Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.