Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Cut to C$40.00

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$67.00 to C$40.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce to C$30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$60.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$59.29.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

TSE LSPD opened at C$24.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.84. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of C$19.58 and a 1 year high of C$131.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.34.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.