LikeCoin (LIKE) Trading Down 9.9% Over Last 7 Days

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.56 million and $5,062.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005087 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,903.70 or 1.00024907 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006974 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00056896 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003388 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010051 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00064238 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00081994 BTC.

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,154,499,607 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin.

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.