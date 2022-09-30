Lion Electric (TSE:LEV) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$7.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LEV. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a C$7.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Lion Electric Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of Lion Electric stock opened at C$3.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.95. Lion Electric has a twelve month low of C$3.88 and a twelve month high of C$18.30. The stock has a market cap of C$746.71 million and a PE ratio of 2.33.

Lion Electric Company Profile

Lion Electric ( TSE:LEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$37.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$39.10 million. Analysts forecast that Lion Electric will post -0.5112977 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.