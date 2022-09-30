Liquity (LQTY) Hits Market Capitalization of $75.00 Million

Liquity (LQTY) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last week, Liquity has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. Liquity has a market cap of $75.00 million and approximately $824,665.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00003773 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s launch date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Liquity is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Liquity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

