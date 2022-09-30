Litecoin Cash Market Capitalization Reaches $2.24 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and $43.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,278.98 or 0.99984920 BTC.
- Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- TigerCash (TCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000032 BTC.
- Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Qbao (QBT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- X-Coin (XCO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00006000 BTC.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 767,085,887 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.
