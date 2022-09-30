LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) vs. BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) Head to Head Survey

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) and BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LiveOne and BT Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveOne $117.02 million 0.53 -$43.91 million ($0.43) -1.70 BT Brands $8.45 million 1.80 $610,000.00 $0.06 39.17

BT Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LiveOne. LiveOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BT Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveOne 0 0 1 0 3.00 BT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for LiveOne and BT Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

LiveOne currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 447.27%. Given LiveOne’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe LiveOne is more favorable than BT Brands.

Profitability

This table compares LiveOne and BT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveOne -34.01% -1,399.02% -42.95% BT Brands 2.15% 3.17% 2.03%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.5% of LiveOne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of BT Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.4% of LiveOne shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BT Brands beats LiveOne on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveOne

LiveOne, Inc., a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company also produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through automotive and mobile original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. In addition, it develops, manufactures, and distributes personalized merchandise and gifts through wholesale and direct-to-consumer distribution channels. Further, the company offers LiveOne App, an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, vodcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The company was formerly known as LiveXLive Media, Inc. and changed its name to LiveOne, Inc. in October 2021. LiveOne, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About BT Brands

BT Brands, Inc. owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in West Fargo, North Dakota.

