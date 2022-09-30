Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Price Target Cut to GBX 63

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 67 ($0.81) to GBX 63 ($0.76) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.88.

Shares of LYG opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.0385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

