Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Downgraded to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $415.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.73.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 2.6 %

LMT opened at $389.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $420.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $103.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,098,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 31,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

