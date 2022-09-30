Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Downgraded to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $415.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.47% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.73.
Lockheed Martin Trading Down 2.6 %
LMT opened at $389.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $420.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $103.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.
Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,098,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 31,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
