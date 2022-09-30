Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0243 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This is a boost from Lojas Renner’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Lojas Renner Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Lojas Renner stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07. Lojas Renner has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $6.83.

About Lojas Renner

Lojas Renner SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion and lifestyle company in Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina. The company operates in Retail and Financial Products segments. It engages in the trade of clothes and sports products, shoes, accessories, perfumery, domestic appliances, towels and linen, furniture, and decoration articles.

