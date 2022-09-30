Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0243 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This is a boost from Lojas Renner’s previous dividend of $0.02.
Lojas Renner Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of Lojas Renner stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07. Lojas Renner has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $6.83.
About Lojas Renner
