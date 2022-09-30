L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Receives $381.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $381.00.

Several brokerages have commented on LRLCY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of L’Oréal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on L’Oréal from €415.00 ($423.47) to €405.00 ($413.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on L’Oréal from €435.00 ($443.88) to €400.00 ($408.16) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on L’Oréal from €333.00 ($339.80) to €347.00 ($354.08) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded L’Oréal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Shares of LRLCY opened at $63.17 on Friday. L’Oréal has a 1 year low of $61.75 and a 1 year high of $97.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.18.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

