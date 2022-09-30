LuaSwap Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.25 Million (LUA)

LuaSwap (LUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One LuaSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. LuaSwap has a market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $3,280.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LuaSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005182 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,281.50 or 0.99977020 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007004 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00059086 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010370 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005604 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00065335 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00082834 BTC.

About LuaSwap

LuaSwap (LUA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 241,935,050 coins and its circulating supply is 183,518,648 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining.Telegram Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LuaSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LuaSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.