Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,017 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 641.7% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $300.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $317.35 and a 200-day moving average of $315.96. The firm has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

