Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Price Target Lowered to C$1.20 at Haywood Securities

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Haywood Securities from C$1.60 to C$1.20 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Lumina Gold Stock Up 3.9 %

CVE LUM opened at C$0.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53. Lumina Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.23 and a 52 week high of C$0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$99.73 million and a P/E ratio of -5.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.45.

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumina Gold will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Lumina Gold Company Profile

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

