Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Insider Acquires C$551,546.82 in Stock

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. acquired 62,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.80 per share, with a total value of C$551,546.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 463,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,078,983.42.

Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 2nd, Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. bought 220,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.77 per share, with a total value of C$1,928,498.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. bought 181,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.79 per share, with a total value of C$1,590,935.70.

Lundin Gold Price Performance

LUG stock opened at C$9.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.79. The stock has a market cap of C$2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78. Lundin Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.94.

Lundin Gold Dividend Announcement

Lundin Gold ( TSE:LUG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$226.95 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 0.8299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.256 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUG has been the subject of several research reports. Cormark lifted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.03.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Featured Stories

