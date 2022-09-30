Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at Scotiabank

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining to C$7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities cut shares of Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lundin Mining to a hold rating and set a C$69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$13.63.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at C$6.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$6.24 and a twelve month high of C$14.00. The stock has a market cap of C$5.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$753.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$841.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 5.9099995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Hastings purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 31,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$207,675.60.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

