Lyft Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 79,185 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 63% compared to the average volume of 48,491 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $246,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,243. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

Lyft Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 44.6% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Lyft by 195.3% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 91,002 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 60,180 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Lyft by 18.5% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA increased its position in Lyft by 30.7% during the first quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 47,093 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYFT opened at $13.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.74. Lyft has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $57.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.16.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 46.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

