Lyft Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 79,185 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 63% compared to the average volume of 48,491 put options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LYFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft
In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $246,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,243. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft
Lyft Stock Performance
LYFT opened at $13.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.74. Lyft has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $57.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.16.
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 46.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lyft Company Profile
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lyft (LYFT)
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.