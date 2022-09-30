Lympo Market Token (LMT) Hits Market Cap of $1.42 Million

Lympo Market Token (LMT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Lympo Market Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Lympo Market Token has a market cap of $1.42 million and $50.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lympo Market Token has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Lympo Market Token

Lympo Market Token’s launch date was March 16th, 2021. Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lympo Market Token is https://reddit.com/r/LYMPONFT. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lympo Market Token’s official website is lympo.io.

Lympo Market Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is building a sports NFTs ecosystem including NFTs with IP rights of world-famous athletes and clubs. The ecosystem will also include custom sports characters created by various artists and sports influencers.LMT (Lympo Market Token) is the utility token used throughout The Lympo ecosystem as the basis of transactions, interactions, and NFT minting. It is an ERC-20 utility token built on the Ethereum blockchain.LMT can only be acquired with the existing LYM token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo Market Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo Market Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lympo Market Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

