Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Cut to $62.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its price target reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $77.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Magna International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Magna International from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Magna International from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Magna International from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Magna International from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.92.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $48.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $47.04 and a fifty-two week high of $90.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.94.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.10). Magna International had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magna International will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 776,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,515,000 after purchasing an additional 45,508 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 443,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,908,000 after purchasing an additional 55,167 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

