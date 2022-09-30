Magna International (NYSE:MGA) PT Lowered to $62.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magna International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.92.

Magna International Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of MGA stock opened at $48.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. Magna International has a 12-month low of $47.04 and a 12-month high of $90.15.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 1.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Magna International will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 79.65%.

Institutional Trading of Magna International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the second quarter worth $30,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 616.7% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 1,609.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 484.3% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

