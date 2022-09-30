MAI Capital Management Acquires 56 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $344.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.67. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $340.88 and a 52-week high of $493.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $382.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $405.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.05. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.61 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.