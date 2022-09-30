MAI Capital Management Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

MAI Capital Management reduced its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,504 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 272.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 82.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.23.

Insider Activity at PayPal

PayPal Price Performance

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL opened at $88.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $273.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

