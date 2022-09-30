MaidCoin Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $150,208.00 ($MAID)

MaidCoin ($MAID) traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. During the last seven days, MaidCoin has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MaidCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00003584 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MaidCoin has a total market cap of $150,208.00 and $39,726.00 worth of MaidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MaidCoin alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010972 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About MaidCoin

MaidCoin launched on July 28th, 2021. MaidCoin’s total supply is 216,671 coins. The Reddit community for MaidCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Maidcoin. MaidCoin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MaidCoin is www.maidcoin.org.

Buying and Selling MaidCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidCoin is a blockchain-fueled game that anyone can enjoy with MetaMask. Users are able to earn $MAID coins with Maid & Nurse NFTs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MaidCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MaidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MaidCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MaidCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.