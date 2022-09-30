Manchester City Fan Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.17 Million (CITY)

Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. In the last seven days, Manchester City Fan Token has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.57 or 0.00033409 BTC on popular exchanges. Manchester City Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $131.40 million and approximately $4.17 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Manchester City Fan Token alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010938 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Manchester City Fan Token

Manchester City Fan Token’s launch date was March 22nd, 2021. Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for Manchester City Fan Token is www.socios.com. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Manchester City Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manchester City Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manchester City Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manchester City Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Manchester City Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manchester City Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.