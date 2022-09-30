MAPS Market Capitalization Tops $140.40 Million (MAPS)

MAPS (MAPS) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 30th. One MAPS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000728 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MAPS has a market capitalization of $140.40 million and approximately $267,257.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MAPS has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

MAPS Profile

MAPS is a PoH coin that uses the SPL Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. MAPS’s official website is maps.me/token. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MAPS is the backbone of the Maps.me ecosystem, driving retention and usage of the app, and benefiting from 100% of its net revenues. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me.Proof of History (PoH) – Proof of History creates a historical record that proves that an event has occurred at a specific moment in time. Whereas other blockchains require validators to talk to one another in order to agree that time has passed, each Solana validator maintains its own clock by encoding the passage of time in a simple SHA-256, sequential-hashing verifiable delay function (VDF). More info here.Cross-chain token – You can find the native SPL (Solana chain) MAPS token here and the ERC20 wrapper here.”

Buying and Selling MAPS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

