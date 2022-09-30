Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,032 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $7,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,835,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,401,000 after purchasing an additional 627,634 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 73,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 438,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after buying an additional 80,669 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE MRO opened at $22.80 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.16.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,702,308.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.