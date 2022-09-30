MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 250.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 37.4% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 18.8% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 37.5% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.33.
MarketAxess Stock Performance
MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.24 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.
MarketAxess Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.89%.
MarketAxess Company Profile
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.
Further Reading
