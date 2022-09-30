Matthew P. Sharpe Sells 3,500 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $126,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $35.75 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,772,000 after purchasing an additional 15,331 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 487,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 45,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 84,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

HMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

