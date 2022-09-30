Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $710.80

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 710.80 ($8.59) and traded as low as GBX 620 ($7.49). Mattioli Woods shares last traded at GBX 630 ($7.61), with a volume of 13,617 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTW. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 970 ($11.72) price target on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 663.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 710.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £321.76 million and a PE ratio of 7,875.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 17.80 ($0.22) per share. This is a boost from Mattioli Woods’s previous dividend of $8.30. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Mattioli Woods’s payout ratio is currently 262.50%.

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers self-invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.

