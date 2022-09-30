Mdex (MDX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.86 Million

Mdex (MDX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Mdex has a market cap of $56.67 million and approximately $4.86 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0614 or 0.00000309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 923,021,715 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mdex is mdex.com/#.

Mdex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

