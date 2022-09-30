MDsquare (TMED) Trading Up 247.6% Over Last 7 Days

MDsquare (TMED) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 29th. Over the last seven days, MDsquare has traded 247.6% higher against the dollar. MDsquare has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $23,426.00 worth of MDsquare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MDsquare coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010916 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MDsquare Coin Profile

MDsquare launched on October 20th, 2018. MDsquare’s total supply is 28,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for MDsquare is medium.com/@mdsquare. The official website for MDsquare is www.mdsqr.io/en.html. MDsquare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MDsquare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TMED remote health care platform is designed to enable medical institutions to effectively utilize medical resources to provide health care beyond the time, physical distance constraints. This has the objective of expanding the medical market.”

