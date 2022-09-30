Measurable Data Token Price Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (MDT)

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last week, Measurable Data Token has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Measurable Data Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0257 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Measurable Data Token has a total market cap of $25.67 million and $1.76 million worth of Measurable Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Measurable Data Token alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010940 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Measurable Data Token Coin Profile

Measurable Data Token’s launch date was December 14th, 2017. Measurable Data Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Measurable Data Token’s official Twitter account is @MeasurableData and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Measurable Data Token is mdt.io. The Reddit community for Measurable Data Token is /r/MeasurableDataToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Measurable Data Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Measurable Data Token is an Ethereum-based data exchange ecosystem. MDT is an ERC20 that serves as a medium of exchange on Measurable Data Token's ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Measurable Data Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Measurable Data Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Measurable Data Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Measurable Data Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Measurable Data Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.