MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Up 1.4 %

MNOV opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.47. MediciNova has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $4.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediciNova

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNOV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in MediciNova during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MediciNova by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in MediciNova by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in MediciNova by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

