MeetPle Price Hits $0.0142 on Major Exchanges (MPT)

MeetPle (MPT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. MeetPle has a market capitalization of $42.46 million and approximately $25,552.00 worth of MeetPle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MeetPle has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. One MeetPle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MeetPle alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010919 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MeetPle Profile

MeetPle was first traded on December 30th, 2021. MeetPle’s total supply is 2,998,900,006 coins. MeetPle’s official Twitter account is @MEDIA_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. MeetPle’s official website is meetple.io.

Buying and Selling MeetPle

According to CryptoCompare, “MeetPle, a combination of “Meet” and “People,” will be the center of various means of connecting people.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MeetPle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MeetPle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MeetPle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MeetPle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MeetPle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.