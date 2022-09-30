Membrana (MBN) Price Up 186.1% Over Last Week

Membrana (MBN) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One Membrana coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Membrana has a total market cap of $68,558.62 and $196.00 worth of Membrana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Membrana has traded up 186.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,906.34 or 1.00050340 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006973 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004671 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00057246 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003389 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010053 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00064225 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00081475 BTC.

Membrana Coin Profile

MBN is a coin. It was first traded on March 13th, 2018. Membrana’s total supply is 588,316,308 coins and its circulating supply is 379,943,490 coins. Membrana’s official message board is medium.com/@membrana. Membrana’s official Twitter account is @membrana_io. Membrana’s official website is membrana.io.

Buying and Selling Membrana

