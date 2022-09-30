Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.38 Million

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 17.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0461 or 0.00000239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $164.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Secret (SIE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Invictus (IN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00196523 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai.

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The users may put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. The MEMEX team announced a new platform currency, MEME Inu. The $MEME token will be converted at a rate of 1:100,000. The old tokens will be burned. This is a one-way swap. Telegram | Discord | Instagram | Medium | Reddit “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.