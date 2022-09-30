MerchDAO Price Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (MRCH)

MerchDAO (MRCH) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. During the last week, MerchDAO has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One MerchDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MerchDAO has a total market cap of $233,046.00 and $17,099.00 worth of MerchDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010972 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About MerchDAO

MerchDAO’s genesis date was March 19th, 2021. MerchDAO’s total supply is 9,000,000 coins. MerchDAO’s official website is merchdao.com. MerchDAO’s official Twitter account is @MerchDao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MerchDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MerchDAO is a blockchain-based marketplace for limited-edition and unique items. It allows users to propose new items and vote to decide what should be produced and sold. MerchDAO token holders can earn rewards for participating in the governance process.”

