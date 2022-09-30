Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $86.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.11. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

