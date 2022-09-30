Mercurial Finance (MER) Price Tops $0.0157

Mercurial Finance (MER) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 29th. Mercurial Finance has a market cap of $3.73 million and approximately $15,650.00 worth of Mercurial Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mercurial Finance has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One Mercurial Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010916 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mercurial Finance Coin Profile

Mercurial Finance was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Mercurial Finance’s total supply is 237,835,488 coins. Mercurial Finance’s official website is www.mercurial.finance. Mercurial Finance’s official Twitter account is @darcrus.

Mercurial Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercurial vaults are market-making vaults providing low slippage swaps for stables, while also improving LP profits with dynamic fees and flexible capital allocation.Mercurial Protocol is designed to have a wide range of mechanisms for accruing value to MER holders.”

