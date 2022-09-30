Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

MRUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Merus from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Merus from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Merus in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Transactions at Merus

In other news, CEO Sven Ante Lundberg purchased 4,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $99,689.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,239.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,870 shares of company stock valued at $249,407 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merus

Merus Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $650,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Merus by 71.1% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 465,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after buying an additional 193,287 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 44.0% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,615,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,221,000 after purchasing an additional 799,341 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 11.9% during the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 262,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 27,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in Merus by 354.4% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,985,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,961,000 after buying an additional 1,548,924 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRUS opened at $19.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average is $22.85. The company has a market capitalization of $908.38 million, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 0.88. Merus has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $33.09.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $12.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.54 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 18.74% and a negative net margin of 101.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Merus will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

