Metadium (META) Price Reaches $0.0149

Metadium (META) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Metadium has a total market cap of $29.86 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metadium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Metadium has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.
Metadium Profile
Metadium launched on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Metadium’s official website is metadium.com. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Metadium
